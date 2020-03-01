This NGO feeds the needy souls

By | Published: 12:15 am 9:16 pm

In this day and age, despite the rising awareness, not many people think about the society. But still, there are those who try to do their best, in every way possible, to bring about a change in the society. And then there are people who take their responsibility a bit too seriously and try to elevate humanity.

Sky Foundation is one such group with kind-hearted souls who have been trying to feed the hungry on a regular basis. The aim of this NGO, which was started in 2012, is ‘no poor person should sleep without food’. Started by Yanmangandla Sanjeeva Kumar initially, now it has many volunteers. After listening to his concept of feeding the needy, Onnya Pavani, a young working woman, joined hands with him. Presently the organization has around 400 volunteers who keep contributing their services to the noble cause of filling hungry stomachs. To spot people who are struggling for food, the volunteers go to different places to distribute food. They ensure that hygienic food with at least two-three varieties of dishes.

Sharing the reason behind starting the NGO, Sanjeeva says, “I used to run a cybertech institution in Shankar Mutt; it was the only institution in 1998 and people used to come from various places. Later, I had to shut it down because of a friend who backstabbed me. But still, I am thankful to him as he has shown me the reality on how the world is and how people are. I was not able to buy one proper meal when I was in crisis. I just imagined how bad people on road would struggle for one square meal a day. And then I decided to contribute 90% of my salary to the foundation. Apart from me, Pavani contributes 25 per cent of her salary to the NGO.”

“I wish youth would participate in such activities and make our nation proud. If they contribute one day of their life to the society, we would be seeing wonders soon,” says Sanjeeva.

The duo pays special attention to cooking the food. The cook would be in Sanjeeva’s office and helps pack the food properly and distribute the packets in different areas. Sanjeeva believes in hard work and he says the food which they distribute is not for all.

“I don’t want to give the food to everybody which makes them lazy. I’m choosy when it comes to offering the food. Most of the time, we give it to people who are unable to afford to feed themselves and also to elderly people who can’t work. We do these food distribution drives every second and fourth week. My aim is to start an orphanage so that I can serve my nation better,” concludes Sanjeeva.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter