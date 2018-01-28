This Russian modelling agency is smashing stereotypes to shreds

By | Published: 8:37 pm

As dynamic as it is, fashion industry can also sometimes get really brutal. Ageing is a phenomenon that is feared by many celebrities and models, as the unwritten rule says the industry predominantly belongs to youngsters.

A Russian modelling agency by the name of Oldushka is smashing such stale stereotypes with a fabulous move. The agency hires models only above the age of 45 and if you have any doubts about the results, check the post shared by boredpanda.com and you’ll have your confusions cleared. The result is beyond stunning, as the old models have given us all some major lessons on how to age gracefully and slay the stylish looks.