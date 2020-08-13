This season, bring home Seed Ganesha

By | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, who accepted the eco-friendly Seed Ganesha challenge initiated by Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar, distributed eco-friendly Seed Ganesha idol to all the Deputy Commissioners and Additional Deputy Commissioners of Cyberabad on Wednesday.

Sajjanar urged people to celebrate Ganesh Chathurthi in such a way to protect the environment and to increase the green cover in the State. The State government has also decided to distribute ‘Seed Ganeshas’ across the State, he said.

“Eco-friendly Ganesha idols are a major leap ahead. Earlier made with mere clay and natural colours, they now come with neem seed embedded inside. Seed Ganesha idols are the brainchild of Santhosh Kumar and the idol is made with eco-friendly clay mixed with neem seeds,” Sajjanar said, adding that the TRS had earlier taken up the Green India Challenge programme a couple of years ago to plant three crore plants across the State.

The Seed Ganesha idols are being prepared and distributed in the State in association with Go Rural India, an NGO.

The process involved has the Seed Ganesha being prepared with organic mud or soil by mixing neem seeds inside the mud (Ganesh idol), which will be distributed to the people. The seed within the idol germinates and becomes a plant within five to seven days, the normal days of the Ganesh festival in the houses. After immersing the environmental-friendly idol at home, the sapling can be planted on the premises of the house or in the neighbourhood.

The advantages of Seed Ganesha are the festival can be celebrated with environmental friendly idols and water pollution will come down in a major way as immersion will happen mostly at home.

