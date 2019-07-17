This sister act makes the cut

By | Published: 8:03 pm

In the field of showbiz, having the right hair stylist and makeup artist for a star can make all the difference in making the cut on best dressed list and a barrage of Instagram followers. Sure, technique goes a long way, but it’s how creative one gets in turning out a star to be red carpet ready which matters. That’s where the powerful combo of Alex sisters comes in. The youngest entrants into the world of makeup and hairdressing come with an impressive pedigree of Alexander salons and are making quite the splash on the circuit.

Yashashwini and Jhanvi are aces at makeup and hairdressing, having watched their father and cousins turnaround makeovers in a jiffy. Influenced by what they saw, both girls decided to take a shot at the creative field themselves and took off to Mumbai to learn under a mentor who taught them everything there is to know about makeup and hairdressing. “The interest was always there since we grew up surrounded by our family who were always coming up with new looks in hair and makeup. So, when I completed my degree, I went to Mumbai to train in the Avante Garde techniques and came back and began getting requests for makeup. Having a brand behind you does help, but, ultimately, your skill is what will get you ahead,” explains Yashashwini who is trained to create fashion, conceptual, bridal looks and airbrushing.

With four years of experience under her belt, she will soon head to Dubai to try her hand at prosthetic makeup. Her sister, Jahnavi is just out of college and taking baby steps in hairdressing, having just completed a course in haircuts and styling, for both men and women.“It’s rare for a woman to work on both men and women. It’s challenging to stay on top of trends and figure out a look for clients who might have their own preferences. Sometimes, what looks good on paper, may not look the same way on a person,” adds Jahnavi.

Both girls are aware that building a brand means high-value content. Conceptual looks pepper their Instagram handle where they show off their dexterity by creating looks on burning issues. Popular on the bridal and fashion scene, give these girls a shout out the next time you have a big event coming up.