This summer, quench animals’ thirst the Hyderabad way

By | Published: 12:13 am 11:43 pm

Hyderabad: A heartwarming gesture, which began with quenching the thirst of birds and stray animals in the scorching summer last year, is spreading its wings beyond Hyderabad.

The Animal Water Bowl — founded in April 2017 by Hyderabad-based techie Lakshman Molleti — has become a full-fledged project under the banner ‘Animal Water Bowl Project’ (AWBP) India. It has already made inroads into Medchal, Rangareddy, Navi Mumbai and Chandigarh last year.

This summer, apart from Hyderabad, water bowls will be kept at select spots in Vishakhapatnam, Chennai and Thane. “So far, we distributed over 700 water bowls. Distribution of bowls and awareness programmes are being conducted every week in the city to inculcate social responsibility among the public. We also plan to take the project to other countries,” Molleti said.

This summer, water bowls are being placed at 15 access points in Hyderabad — at West Marredpally, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Gachibowli, Malkajgiri and Madhapur to name a few. To track them, each bowl is painted and given a unique number.

The AWBP project has two kinds of bowls, one for birds and small animals with a capacity of two to three litres. These cost about Rs 50. The second type is of five to six litres and is meant for big animals, costing about Rs 100. Both are being distributed free of cost.

“The bowls are monitored once a week to check whether they are clean and need to be refilled. We also ask people to click pictures of the bowls and post them on social media so that many more are encouraged to join the initiative,” Molleti said.