This teacher from Mancherial leads way in understanding kids

Mancherial: Tender in heart and pure in thoughts, children are the most fascinating beings on this planet. Women are generally good at reading the heart of kids. Mancherial’s Dr Sana Sudhati is an inspiring educator as she masters the art of understanding tiny tots.

Principal of a private school, Sudhati probably is the first woman of Mancherial district to earn PhD in child psychology at Universal Theological Open University (Tamil Nadu), an affiliate of the University of California, the United States of America in 2018. She treats every child as unique and taps his or her innate talent.

“Nero system of a child is developed between the age of 0 and 5 years. If we can use the period, we can easily train and guide them in a field and make their life meaningful. Children aged below 5 are capable of learning around 25 languages and any tough subject if we could teach them during the phase,” Sudhati told Telangana Today.

The mother of two kids, she was the pioneer in introducing innovative teaching methods such as Montessori, Jolly phonics and Concrete Pictorial, Abstract (CPA) for imparting social, English and mathematics respectively to pupils from Grade I to V, in Mancherial. She was instrumental in nine students creating a world record in solving difficult mathematic problems using vedic mathematics, in 2018.

To her credit, Sudhati created a record of sorts by bagging the best educator award by Syrafills Media for adopting creating teaching methods by Syrafills Media in December. She received it during 5th edition of South Indian Women Achievers Award (SIWAA) held in Chennai. She competed with 6,500 applicants and was adjudged to be the recipient of the title.

Sudhati had ventured into private education sector in 2016 and is one of most-sought after teachers in the town. She plans to set up a new upper primary school in the town, soon. She informed that she had collaborated with international publishers and education firms to impart quality education to students of the town and to provide solid foundation in primary stage, which is crucial in a pupil’s life.

Dwelling on qualities of a teacher, Sudhati opined that a good teacher working in primary wing should have patience and show love and care for students. She suggested both mother and father to take equal responsibility in the growth of their kids. She advised to them to spend quality and valuable time with their children.

The principal stressed the need to provide balanced diet containing protein-carbohydrate and vitamins to the children that plays vital role in development of body and mind. Apart from PhD in child psychology, she had achieved four gold medals in M Pharmacy and five in B Pharmacy for her outstanding performance in academics.

