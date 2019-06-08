This technocrat likes his films short and simple

By | Published: 12:39 am 3:48 pm

It takes passion and courage to leave a field with great career prospects and pursue something you have no training for. But, city lad Raj Rohit Reddy chose to take that gamble and came out with flying colours. The Hyderabadi filmmaker quit his software job to pursue filmmaking in 2013 and has been consistently coming out with one film after another. His foray in filmmaking happened while he was pursuing his Master’s in computer science in the USA in 2008.

“Since my childhood, I was fascinated by the world of cinema. I used to watch a lot of movies and I loved how creative you can be with it. We all have stories to tell but need the right medium for that. Due to a lot of factors, I couldn’t pursue it in India, but once I moved to the US, I took it up seriously,” says Rohit.

With no formal training or know-how about the techniques, Rohit had to learn everything on his own. “LA is the best place to pursue filmmaking. People are really passionate and willing to help each other. I used to write lots of scripts, but I didn’t know where to start when it came to shooting them. I started helping my friends on the sets of their short films and that’s how I picked up the basics,” explains Rohit whose first film The Shrink was aired on NDTV and was made on a skeletal budget with only three characters, in 2016.

“It won accolades at several international film festivals. My second short film was recently screened at TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood and it was attended by Oscar winner Ruth E Carter, and Emmy Award winner Robi Reed. They really appreciated my work which was my proudest moment,” shares Rohit who chose the format owing to feasibility.

“Making a short film is definitely easier than a full-length film. With short films, you have the liberty to go wrong. You can afford to make mistakes. And, you can learn from it. I shot my short films with a crew of just 5-6 people. Full-length films aren’t that easy. You have to come up with a script of 80-90 pages that’ll keep the audience hooked. And you need a bigger crew and lots of time. But, the satisfaction you get from shooting a full-length film is beyond words,” adds Rohit.

Elaborating on his scriptwriting process, he explains, “Writing scripts has been relatively easy for me because you don’t need to learn anything in particular. I keep reading books and watching videos on filmmaking and that has helped me quite a bit.” The only constant in his stories is making relatable characters which leave the viewer thinking long after the film has ended. “Characters don’t have to be good-looking and perfect all the time. We all have flaws and that’s what makes us human. Anytime someone watches my films, I want them to think ‘this could very well happen to me’.”

While he does have plans to make a full-length Telugu movie as it is what attracted him to all things film, his attention for now is on the pre-production work of his film Toxique. “The script already won awards at several film festivals and I’m looking forward to shooting it, which may take place in August. Later, I plan to do an experimental film with a low budget, along the lines of Awe. It was an honest movie without any commercial elements. We need more such films,” signs off the avid filmmaker.