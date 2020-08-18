This temple in Nalgonda is a green abode for devotees

By | Published: 12:00 am

Nalgonda: With lush medicinal, flower and fruit trees in its one-and-a-half acres, Shiva, Anjaneeya and Narasimha temple located along National Highway near Kattangur has been attracting many from across the State.

Greenery welcomes devotees at Shiva-Anjaneeya temple amid chants of Vedic hymns by the temple priests. In addition to local people, more than 100 commuters, who travel between Hyderabad and Vijayawada, visit the temple every day not only to offer prayers, but also to enjoy the pleasant atmosphere.

Medicinal plants, including Noorvarahalu, Devaganneru, Parijatha, Tulasi, Athipathi, Nalethangadi, Guggilam, Rudhraksha, Nelavema, Kalamanda, Nela Usiri, Purishapala and Vatti Veru, and rare flower tress like Mudha Nandivardhini, Srilanka Jashmi are being grown on the temple premises.

In addition to performing puja at the temple, priest Narsingoju Bikshama Chary spends equal time watering the trees and taking care of them.

The temple was constructed by J Krishna Ji, native of Bollepally village in Kattangur mandal, at Sri Krishna Nagar on the outskirts of Kattangur village in 2017. He also took up planting of saplings on the premises of the temple.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Bikshama Chary said the medicinal plants on the premises of the temple change the fragrance of the air in the temple. After performing puja, the devotees spend time at the green space, he added.

