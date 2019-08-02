This TV series is Meghan Markle’s guilty pleasure

By | Published: 9:21 pm

An interview from three years ago has surfaced recently, wherein Meghan Markle opened up about the television series she loves to binge-watch.The Duchess of Sussex, in an interview to UKTV in February 2016, revealed that watching Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is her guilty pleasure, Us Weekly reported.When asked what made her the proudest, Markle had said she was most proud of being “an advocate for women’s political participation.” She also had a few things pre-planned for her future kid. While she wasn’t yet married at the time, Markle already had one book in mind that she was most excited to share with her future child — The Giving Tree.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married in May last year, and the couple had their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, a year later.Though the former actor has since put aside her work in Hollywood, Meghan still works as an advocate for her royal patronages: The National Theatre, The Association of Commonwealth Universities, Smart Works and Mayhew.Her most recent project is as a guest editor for British Vogue’s September 2019 issue, which will feature actor and activists Laverne Cox, Yara Shahidi, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan and Jane Fonda among others.

“These last seven months have been a rewarding process, curating and collaborating with Edward Enninful, British Vogue’s editor-in-chief, to take the year’s most-read fashion issue and steer its focus to the values, causes, and people making an impact in the world today. Through this lens, I hope you’ll feel the strength of the collective in the diverse selection of women chosen for the cover as well as the team of support I called upon within the issue to help bring this to light. I hope readers feel as inspired as I do, by the ‘Forces for Change’ they’ll find within these pages,” Meghan had said earlier this month.