This varsity in Wanaparthy values all things natural

Wanaparthy: One may have heard students from IITs, BITS, IIMs and NITs come up with technological innovations to make life easy for people. But here is one lesser-known college, where students and professors have teamed up to develop useful products with 100 per cent natural extracts, having the potential to give even Baba Ramdev and Balkrishna of Patanjali a run for their money.

Students of College of Horticulture, Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University have been working day in and day out to make soaps, moisturisers, multi-purpose gels, lip-balms, superfoods using micro-greens, shampoos, green tea (having 24 herbs) and other edible products without using any preservatives.



They have done it by using extracts from medicinal herbs, vegetables and flowers from the fields they have cultivated, also sourcing the damaged and low-quality fruits from local market and fruit vendors in Kothakota. “In India, there is a loss of 40-50 per cent of horticultural produce due to lack of cold chain and refrigerated transportation. This amounts to a loss of over Rs 96,000 crore per annum. If we can tap into this wastage by adding value to them, doubling the income of farmers is something which doesn’t need much time to achieve,” said Dr J Shankaraswamy, Assistant Professor, Fruit Science, who has been guiding the students in developing post-harvest technologies.

The students have used natural extracts from aloe vera, fenugreek, nelavemu, geranium, tulsi, lemon grass, coconut, guggal, papaya, charcoal, neem, shatavari, goat milk, orange, honey, ash gourd, pomegranate, strawberry, tomato, turmeric, moringa, beet root, seaweed, shikakai, tamarind, ash gourd, mehendi and many other naturally available medicinal ingredients to manufacture products used in every household every day.

“Beauty products are such a massive market because every person boys them, unaware of the kind of environmental pollution they cause due to chemical additives in them. For example, every person uses shampoo which has so many chemicals. We have been talking about fertilizers and pesticides causing ground, water and air pollution. But imagine the kind of pollution just a shampoo can cause when crores of people use it every day, when its chemical residues flow on the ground we wash our hair,” Shankaraswamy pointed out.

Thorough scrutiny

With very limited resources, the students have manufactured useful and attractive products and have tested the products on themselves and have standardised after a thorough scrutiny.

One highly useful product is what they call ‘micro-greens’, which is a healthier substitute for sprouts, where they have germinated alpha-alpha seedlings, beet-root and other seedlings in coco-peat for 2-3 days using incandescent lighting. This super food, has four times more nutrients than regular sprouts and can be mixed with every day food or could be consumed as a stand-alone food by athletes, which can give them all nutrients like the essential amino acids, fatty acids, proteins and all other nutrients.

Energy capsules

The students have also produced energy capsules with moringa leaves, which is easily soluble unlike the regular energy capsules available in medical stores. The ‘multi-purpose gels’, as the students like to call them, could be used as hair gels, as well as face-packs, which can have multiple effects on the hair and skin, like controlling hair loss, toning the skin, adding glow, revitalizing the dead cells and so on. The students have researched enough about every raw ingredient and have also infused more than two ingredients in a single product, so that one product could have multiple benefits. For example, they have used fenugreek mucilage, hibiscus flower, papaya seeds and aloe vera juice in a single beauty product, to add medicinal value to it.

They have used pigments from flowers, fruits and vegetables to give natural colours to their products. All these products which can potentially have a great demand commercially are being produced by the final year students of the horticultural college as part of their internship programme after their course. The college has registered the trademark of the products as ‘Plantaessence,’ the formulae of which cannot be copied.

Students set to market products

The students are going to experiment by marketing their products at a nearby rest house eatery on NH44 (also part of their internship project).

A wonderful thing which the students have been learning at this college is not just the science involved in the entire effort, but also the management aspects of it. Starting from calculating the cost, to establishing the MRP of each and every product, the students of this lesser-known college which lies right by the side of NH44 at Mojerla are bound to become successful scientists and entrepreneurs in the not-so-distant future.

