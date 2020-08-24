This was just a myth!

By | Published: 12:57 am 6:04 pm

Allegedly, around 500 BC, the Ancient Greek philosopher Pythagoras was the first person to propose the theory that the Earth was flat. But not long thereafter, in the middle of the third century BC, Aristotle declared with certainty that the Earth was, in fact, spherical.

And though it might’ve taken a bit for everyone to come around to the reality that our planet is, well, round, Christopher Columbus wasn’t one of the naysayers. When he sailed the ocean blue in 1492, he knew Earth was a sphere.

According to historian Jeffrey Burton Russell, “with extraordinary few exceptions no educated person in the history of Western Civilisation from the third century BC onward believed that the Earth was flat”.