This Women’s Day, take pride in how far women have come

By | Published: 11:19 pm

‘We all can’t succeed when half of us are held back” — true words of wisdom from 20-year-old Malala Yousafzai.

Another International Women’ s Day is here! A day to celebrate the changes which were fought for, to recognise women’s achievements throughout the history and also to recognise the gaps which need to be filled. Yes! Women have come a long way and yes, women are coming out with flying colours in all possible fields. We have scientists, astronauts, and even racers. But, the troubling point here is why does a research still say ‘Impact of cleaning products on women’s lungs’? Why we are still considered a ‘male-dominant society’? And why is doing laundry a woman’s ‘responsibility’ while it is considered ‘help’ when a man does it?

A recent video put up by Anoushka Shankar, the famous British-Indian composer and Pandit Ravi Shankar’s daughter, is making everybody retrospect the most common incidents where stereotypical paradigms are most effective. In the video, the musician talks about how she is done with a lot of things on the occasion of Women’s Day. “I’m done being made to feel grateful about getting a share, if that share is anything less than equal,” she says.

Now, this particular line marks two important things. One, the society is on the right path for the ultimate equality, and, two, it still has a long way to go.

“I am glad that kitchen is not considered a woman’s place anymore,” says Revanth, playback singer. He shares that cooking is something he enjoys doing and wouldn’t consider it ‘help’ when he does it. “I do pitch in for household chores now and wouldn’t hesitate to do so in the future,” he adds.

An article ‘I don’t help my wife, you shouldn’t too’ which made rounds in the internet last year stresses on this very point on how sharing responsibilities is not ‘a charity’ but ‘a sense of fellowship’. The article ends with a great message saying, ‘The real change of our society begins at home, let us teach our sons and daughters the real sense of fellowship!’ — Kudos to the golden words from an anonymous author.

“Though we have come a long way in terms of careers, decision-making and being the root of the family, there is still always an invisible gap that is difficult to be bridged in our society,” says Esha Hindocha, a city-based fashion blogger.

Now that we’ve come this far, let’s go a step further from here. Looks like it’s time to make some minor tweaks for a greater mindset change. This Women’s Day, let’s strive to go forward together, as a team. Happy Women’s Day!