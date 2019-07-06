This year’s Haj promotes Digital India, equality of women

By | Published: 12:52 am

Jeddah: The Indian Haj Mission in Saudi Arabia was adopting digital technology to reach out to a large number of pilgrims as part of the Government of India’s Digital India initiative.

With the introduction of Haj app, Indian diplomats in Saudi Arabia were bridging the gap between the government and pilgrims not only to facilitate a smooth and hassle-free Haj operation, but also receive grievances and feedback to improve the service.

Indian Ambassador Dr. Ausaf Sayeed said this here on Saturday at a press conference. He and Consul General Md. Noor Rahman Sheikh briefed the media about the ongoing Indian Haj operation in Saudi Arabia.

The app — Indian Haji Information System — developed by the Consulate, was enhanced to receive feedback and grievances from Hajis, the Ambassador said. Currently, it receives feedback in English, Hindi and Urdu, while regional languages would be incorporated later, he said.

The envoy added that besides the app, the updated website and social media channels, toll-free numbers and an exclusive in-house YouTube channel connects officials with the pilgrims.

That app also connects the pilgrims with the Haj service coordinators, known as Qadimul Hajjaj, of their respective States. Qadimul Hajjajs are government employees who were deputed to assist pilgrims during the Haj season.

Explaining about the medical facilities for pilgrims, Sayeed said the health status and medical history of pilgrims was being stored online on ‘e-MASIHA’ (Medical Assistance System for Indian Hajis Abroad). E-MASIHA retrieves a pilgrim’s health information so that appropriate treatment can be administered when he/she visits Indian medical facilities during Haj.

Four hospitals, with a bed capacity of 90 established in Makkah and Madina, and 19 dispensaries were set up to treat Indian pilgrims, the Ambassador said.

Sayeed said the Government of India was deputing 625 officials from various Ministries to Saudi Arabia for Haj assistance. Among them, 101 were women officials. “We set up an exclusive office and dispensary, which is manned by women staff for single women pilgrims above the age of 45,” he said.

This year, 2,332 single women embarked on the Haj pilgrimage. In a bid to empower Muslim women, the Narendra Modi government removed restrictions on single women pilgrims and encouraged them to apply for Haj.

Sayeed also said the Saudi Arabian SIM card was being provided to pilgrims in India itself, which can be activated at their buildings in Madina and Makkah after recording their biometrics. Biometrics is mandatory to issue SIM cards in Saudi Arabia.

This year, two lakh Indian pilgrims were embarking on Haj; among them 1.4 lakh were through government arm HCI and the remaining through private haj operators.

