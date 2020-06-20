Thoguta college in Siddipet, only one to score 100 pc results

By | Published: 11:05 pm

Siddipet: Government Junior College, Thoguta, in Siddipet district has achieved a rare distinction of being the only government junior college out of 404 colleges in Telangana to score 100 per cent results in Intermediate second year this year.

All the 122 students, who appeared for the second year general examination from the college, have passed the examination while 31 students, who wrote the second-year vocational examination, have also cleared.

Madasu Keerthana, the second year BiPC student, who has scored 970 marks out of 1,000, has become the college topper. No other college in entire Telangana had achieved such a record this year. Several other students in both the first and second years have scored more than 90 per cent marks. While B Akhila has scored 967 in MPC another BiPC student T Souyma has scored 965 out of 1000. Over 95 per cent students, who appeared the first year examination, have also passed the examination. The government Junior College, which was founded in 2009 had also scored 100 per cent results in Intermediate in the year 2012. The College has scored 96 per cent in 2009 and never recorded less than 90 per cent pass percentage during the past 11 years.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Principal of the College, Ch Paramesh has attributed the success of his college students and faculty. The Principal, who got retried after the examinations, has thanked the faculty and students for giving him a lifetime memory in the fag end of his career. “I will continue to remind the effort of students rest of retirement life, he said.

The College was having 11 Lecturers who had worked day and night to make their students perform well in the studies by conducting special classes. Congratulating the faculty and students, MLA, Dubbak, Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy, under whose Constituency the college is located, has said that he had put some efforts to improve the attendance by arranging lunch every day with the help of some philanthropists. The MLA has said that he would be always there to support the students and faculty. Toppers Keerthana, Akhila and Soumya have also attributed their success to teachers and parents. They have thanked the faculty and parents for their support during the past couple of years.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .