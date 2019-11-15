Tholubommalaata censored ‘U’, to release on Nov 22

By | Published: 9:56 pm 10:36 pm

Family entertainer Tholubommalata starring Dr Rajendra Prasad and directed by debutant, Viswanath Maganti is censored with a clean ‘U’ certificate and plans are to release the movie on November 22.

The already released teaser and songs having received positive response from audience and even the overseas rights are owned by Golden Eagle Films LLC for a decent price, makers are confident on success of the movie.

Producer Duraga Prasad Maganti says Tholubommalata takes the viewers to a village where the story unveils to an emotional roller-coaster ride with three generations. “The way a young guy deals with all these intense family emotions and brings out happiness will be a thrilling and heart-warming experience to watch with your family in theatres,” he says.

The Tholubommalata cast includes Viswant Duddampudi, Harshitha Chowdary, Vennela Kishore, Devi Prasad, Narra Srinivas and others.