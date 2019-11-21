Tholubommalata: A blend of sentiments and family values

By | Published: 8:36 pm

Tholubommalata comes across as an entertainer with a fine blend of sentiments and family values. It reminds the audiences of lost family values and traditions. Demonstrating a deep commitment for family bonds, despite his young age, the director Maganti Viswanath establishes his stamp and style with his debut venture itself.

Tholubommalata proves what a veteran actor can be to a film of this kind with RajendraPrasad, in the main lead, once again playing sheet anchor to the entire narrative.

Kakarlapudi Somaraju (Rajendra Prasad) is widely respected as the village head and when his grandchildren requests his help in marriage, he takes the initiative. His son and daughter also agree to his proposal but when he dies, they turn the tables against the young pair.

The soul of Somaraju saddened at the turn of events and gets the help of another grandson, Santhosh (Vennela Kishore) in carrying out the marriage.

The first half of the film takes time to introduce Somaraju’s character as other characters, one by one, joins the flow in a dramatic fashion. The chemistry between the family members engages the audience till the death of Somaraju. The second half is an edition of sheer interest with the Somaraju’s soul playing catalyst.

Rajendra Prasad adds another feather in the cap in his long career. Director Maganti Viswanath’s style of narrating deep sentiments is fresh, sentimental and entertaining too. Maganti Durga Prasad, as the producer, paves a new path for Telugu film industry with a sublime family drama.

