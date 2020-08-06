Thomas Jane to play lead in Australian crime drama ‘Troppo’

By | Published: 3:51 pm

Los Angeles: Actor Thomas Jane will star in the lead in Australian crime drama film “Troppo”. The film, based on best-selling author Candice Fox’s novel “Crimson Lake”, hails from AGC Television, Essential Media and Beyond Production, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Yolanda Ramke has adapted the film’s screenplay from Fox’s novel.

Jane will essay the role of an ex-cop who gets falsely accused of a disturbing crime. He escapes to the tropics of Far North Queensland and becomes entangled in a newly formed private investigation agency. T

he 51-year-old actor is known for films such as “The Punisher”, “Deep Blue Sea” and “Mist”. He currently stars in Amazon’s sci-fi series “The Expanse”. “Troppo” will be executive produced by Jane and Courtney Penn Lauren through their Renegade Entertainment.