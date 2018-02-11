Thousand Pillar temple to get facelift; KUDA to acquire land

By | Published: 12:10 am 10:16 pm

Warangal Urban: The Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA), which has already launched beautification works under the national Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY) scheme at the historical Thousand Pillar temple, is planning to acquire nearly 2.5 acres of land near the temple in an attempt to add elegance to the temple.

KUDA authorities have already shot off a letter to the district Collector urging her to take steps for the land acquisition.

As a part of the augmentation of the facilities, KUDA will remove the structures, including the residences and commercial establishments, near the temple.

KUDA has already 4,000 square yards of the land in two phases for this purpose.

Speaking to Telangana Today, KUDA planning officer (PO) E Ajit Reddy said that they would pay about Rs 6 crore to those living near the temple as compensation by acquiring 2.5 acres of the land.

However, sources said that the officials of the revenue department are sitting on the file related to the land acquisition.

KUDA officials are contemplating developing a beautiful landscape garden on the premises of this temple constructed in 1163 AD by the great king of the Kakatiya dynasty, Rudra Deva.

This architectural marvel was also included in the tentative list of the World Heritage Sites of UNESCO.

INTACH Warangal convener and former professor of NIT M Panduranga Rao said, “There is a need to create a 100-metre prohibited and 200-metre restricted zones at the temple as per the regulations of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and national heritage rules so as to achieve the world heritage tag.”