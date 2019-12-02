Thousands express solidarity with para-athletes in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:41 am 12:43 am

Hyderabad: To show solidarity and raise awareness for para-athletes, Aditya Mehta Foundation and CRPF hosted a Solidarity Run and Ride on the eve of World Disability Day at People’s Plaza on Sunday.

The Solidarity Run and Ride was flagged off by Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan. Chief Secretary Dr SK Joshi, CRPF IG MR Naik, film director Raja Mouli, actor Lakshmi Manchu, apart from AMF trustees Vanita Datla, Shilpa Reddy, Shobhu Yarlagadda and MD, Sports Authority of Telangana, Dinakar Babu, were present.

The Run and Ride had an overwhelming response, with able-bodied enthusiasts showcasing support to the cause and expressing solidarity, by participating in large numbers. Over 7,000 participants took part in the various races at the Solidarity Run and Ride, including 10k cycle ride, 10k run and 5k run, according to a press release.

The event was supported by CRPF, Hyderabad Police, Cyberabad Police, Sports Authority of Telangana, Rachakonda Police, National Police Academy, CISF, Mindspace Raheja, Bharathi Cements, Flash, Aurobindo Pharma, B.N Rathi and Sons, HMDA, Continental Hospitals, Kotak Mahindra, SCSC, Macromedia, Mighty Events, Vajra Events, Aparna, and Hyderabad Runners.

