Thousands turn up to pay respects to Suryapet martyr

Published: 10:02 am

Hyderabad: In an unprecedented emotional outpouring and display of gratitude, thousands of people queued up to pay their last respects to Colonel B Santosh Babu at the Vidyanagar residence in Suryapet on Thursday. Col Santosh Babu was martyred in a clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh on Monday night, and his body was brought to his native place late Wednesday evening.

It was not just the top brass of the Army, police officials or politicians who gathered at the residence to pay their last respects. Thousands of people from the town and nearby villages made their way to the martyr’s residence right from early morning to catch a glimpse of the person who led the Bihar Regiment from the front against the Chinese troops.

Even as the body was brought out from the residence, people raised slogans hailing the hero, and the Indian Army. The family was seen maintaining a calm composure as the long line of people, extending to over two kms from the residence, kept moving. The mourners maintained physical distancing and most were seen wearing masks.

The last rites will be performed at the family’s agriculture farm near Kesaram village, about 8 kms from Suryapet, with full military honours.

