Threat looms for Telangana tigers

Hyderabad: Amrabad Tiger Reserve, one of the two reserves in Telangana, is back in the news with a proposal from Department of Atomic Energy being given an ‘in-principle’ approval for exploratory drilling for uranium ore in 76 sqkm inside the reserve.

This proposal, hanging fire for a decade, had in the past seen a lot of back and forth movement with previous attempts for similar clearances being strongly opposed by villagers in the tiger reserve that resulted in a temporary halt to the process.

However, the proposal for exploratory drilling to be followed by evaluation drilling, likely to comprise digging of about 4,000 bores, was taken up by the Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change at its recent meeting on May 22 where it okayed in-principle the DAE’s plans for exploratory drilling for uranium in the tiger reserve.

Amarabad Tiger Reserve is home to about 24 tigers and boasts of a rich array of wildlife including leopard, sloth bear, wild dog, different kinds of deer among other animals. The hilly tiger reserve, part of the Nallamala hills, also serves a as a catchment area for River Krishna which flows through the hill range.

The FAC had, however, said that its approval is subject to submission of all the required documents and submission of the same to the committee. It also said that the in-principle clearance was being given despite ‘deficiences’ in the proposal for uranimum mining activities in the tiger reserve.

Telangana Principal Chief Conservator of Forests PK Jha said: “Permissions for any activity in the tiger reserve will have to follow established procedures and documentation process. Unless these criteria are met and approvals are received, no one is allowed in the tiger reserve to take up any activity,” he said.

The Department of Atomic Energy, in its submissions to the FAC, said the forest land being sought inside Amrabad Tiger Reserve is “is one of the prime targets for exploration of unconformity-related uranium-deposits in India,” and that uranium deposits discovered till now in India are “either of low grade or of low tonnage or of both low grade and low tonnage.”

However, site inspection reports filed by Forest Department officials point out that the area being sought for mining are rich in wildlife and plant species. The report submitted by the Amrabad Tiger Reserve Field Director also stressed that in the mostly hilly terrain of the forest, it is likely that the drilling will “disturb the existing vegetation in order to take inside the machinery for boring purpose. The vegetation is quite thick and the disturbance to the habitat will be immense even for exploration purpose.” This report also points out that the user agency did not specify the location of the bores.

The report feared “environmental damage, contamination resulting from leakage of chemicals” that will affect the health of native wildlife.

