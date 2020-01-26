Threat to kill actor Prakash Raj, Brinda Karat, Kumaraswamy

By | Published: 4:31 pm

Bengaluru: Well-known multi-lingual actor and activist Prakash Raj, Communist leader Brinda Karat and former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy have been threatened with death for opposing communal forces of the ‘Sangh Parivar.’

The threat was posted in a letter penned in Kannada on Raj’s Twitter handle dated yesterday, the actor said in a post on Sunday.

It is addressed to Nijagunananda Swamiji, a prominent anti-communal crusader and an outspoken voice against the RSS and its affiliates.

The anonymous handwritten letter has warned that all the persons named therein would be “definitely eliminated” starting January 29.

The letter warned that the auspicious time (muhurtham) for the elimination (samhara) of all these “traitors” (deshdrohi) has been fixed starting from January 29 onwards.

“Be prepared for your last journey. You are not alone. You have to prepare them (the others in the list) also for their last journey. We will definitely eliminate all of you”, warned the unidentified person/s.

The others on the threat list include former Bajrang Dal leader Mahendra Kumar, Nijagunanada Asuri Swami, Nidumamidi Veerabhadra Chennamalla Swami (Asuri), Prakash Raj (actor), Gnanaprakash Asuri Swami, Chetan Kumar (actor). B.T. Lalita Naik, Prof. Maheshchandra Guru and Prof. Bhagwan (both Mysore), Dinesh Amin Mattu, Chandrashekar Patil, Dundi Ganesh, Rowdi Agni Sridhar, Brinda Karat and H.D. Kumaraswamy (former CM).

Barring Prakash Raj, the other personalities named in the hit list have not reacted so far.