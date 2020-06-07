Three arrested for alleged links with Maoists in Warangal

By | Published: 8:00 pm 8:05 pm

Warangal Urban: Police arrested three persons for their alleged links with the outlawed CPI Maoists on Sunday. The arrested are: Ugge Shankar alias Shekar, a former state committee member of Maharastra of the Maoist party, Golluri Praveen Kumar, Telangana Praja Front (TPF) Warangal Urban district president and a former militia member, of Mankiyapur village of Bheemadevarapally mandal, and Kothuri Indarasena alias Chinnana, a former militia member, of Kaniparthy village of Kamalapur mandal in the district.

Disclosing the details to the press at Vangara police station, Kazipet ACP Ravindrakumar said that a police team including Elkathurthy Inspector Srinivasji, Mulkanoor SI VR Suri and Vangara SI Ganji Swapna had gone to a tank located on the outskirts of Manikyapur village as they received specific information about the meeting of these three persons who were on the job to encourage the youth join the banned party. “There were several cases already registered against the arrested,” the ACP added. The police also seized revolutionary literature and five dynamos from them. It may be mentioned that the TPF, in a press note issued on Saturday, demanded the release of its leaders.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .