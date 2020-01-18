Three arrested for drug peddling in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:22 pm

Hyderabad: The Uppal police nabbed three persons including a woman on charges of selling marijuana and about 750 grams of the psychotropic drug and a motorcycle were seized from them here on Saturday.

The suspects had procured the drug from Rajahmundry and Araku agency area of Andhra Pradesh and sold it to customers, mostly engineering students in Hyderabad.

The arrested persons were identified as N Vishal Simon (22), a photographer from Kakatiya Colony in Chengicherla, M Pavan (21), a student from Batasingaram in Abdullapurmet, and R Mangamma (42), a labour from Kummari Basthi in Uppal.

According to the police, Vishal Simon who stays with his mother, is a professional photographer and addicted to drug substances, especially marijuana. He along with his friend Pavan, used to go to Rajahmundry and Araku agency for drugs. They came in contact with a local drug peddler named Nanda Kishore alias Nandu from Rajahmundry, who is known to supply drugs to customers in AP and other States too.

“The duo used to buy marijuana from Nandu for a lesser price and sold the same to their customers in Hyderabad and others places for higher price,” police said.

In 2018, Vishal Simon was caught by the Excise Police in Uppal for possession of marijuana and was jailed. After being released, he continued drug peddling.

In 2019, he was also arrested by the Chaitanyapuri Police in a theft case and for harassing a woman and remanded in judicial custody. After being released recently, he got back to drug peddling and this time targeted engineering students and sold the drug near engineering colleges.

Last week, the duo procured 750 gm of marijuana from Nandu and on Saturday came to Sathya Nagar Colony in Uppal in search of customers and sought the help of Mangamma for the purpose. Following a tip off, the trio was caught and the drug seized from them. They were produced before the court for remanding in judicial custody.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter