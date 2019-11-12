Three arrested for forging educational certificates in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:05 am

Hyderabad: Three persons were caught by the Commissioner’s Task Force (West) for forging and selling educational certificates. The police seized two original SSC certificates, a computer and other articles from them. The suspects were identified as Mohd Ibrahim Ali Khan (45), Suresh Kumar (42) and Mohd Arif (50), all residents of Dabeerpura.

According to P Radha Kishan Rao, DCP (Task Force), Ibrahim Ali teamed up with Suresh Kumar and Mohd Arif to supply certificates to job aspirants after collecting money. “They collected certificates from students who wanted corrections for typos in the marks sheet. The trio took money saying they would get the corrections done within a short span of time through their contacts in the SSC board. After taking the certificates they would prepare a certificate in Ibrahim’s house and hand it over to the students,” said the DCP.

On a tip off, the police caught them and seized the property from them. The suspects were handed over to the Abid Road police station for further action.

