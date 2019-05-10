Three arrested in Hyderabad for selling ganja

By | Published: 6:25 pm

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Department arrested three persons, including two women, for attempting to sell marijuana.

The department had constituted special teams to crack the whip on marijuana sale points in Dhoolpet and its surroundings and nabbed the sellers as well as consumers, said K Naveen Kumar, Assistant Prohibition and Excise Superintendent, Dhoolpet.

Thirteen kilograms of marijuana were seized from the possession of the arrested persons, identified as Syed Saleem of BK Guda in Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar, Aruna Bai of Raheempura and Komal of Dhoolpet. Eight persons – Sunil Singh, Mukhesh Singh, Krishna alias Rahul Singh, Madhu Bai, Padam Singh, Rajarani Bai, Sheela Bai and Sunil were still at large.

Eleven kilograms of substance was confiscated from Saleem along with a bike while two kilograms of marijuana that was concealed in a bag was recovered from Aruna Bai. Kumar said the 21-year-old Komal resorted to selling of marijuana due to economic compulsions.

She purchased the contraband from Sheela Bai and Sunil Singh, he added.