Three booked in Nirmal for suppressing travel history

By | Published: 12:40 am

Nirmal: Three persons including a religious leader were booked for allegedly suppressing the fact that they participated in a religious event held at Markaz Nizamuddin. Two of them tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

Nirmal town Inspector John Diwakar said cases have been booked against the persons as they did not disclose that they had taken part in the congregation at Markaz.

They initially told the cops that they had participated in another religious event held at Deoband in Uttar Pradesh. However, their participation in the Markaz was confirmed by the Delhi police.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .