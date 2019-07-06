Three boys drown in pond in Nizamabad

By | Published: 4:03 pm

Nizamabad: Three students who went missing since Friday evening were found drowned in a pond at Nagaram area of Nizamabad city. Mohammed Azhar, Arbaz Khan and Mohammed Salim, who were studying in a local Urdu medium primary school, went for Namaz at a nearby Masjid on Friday afternoon. As they were found missing later in the day, parents lodged a complaint with the police.

The fifth town police fished out the bodies of the three children in a pond on Saturday. The boys were suspected to have ventured into the pond to take a bath, but met their watery grave failing to swim ashore. Bodies were sent for post mortem and police registered a case nd started investigation.

