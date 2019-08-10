Three burglars arrested in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:46 pm

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (South) caught three property offenders who were involved in various cases in the city. The police recovered a motorbike, two laptops, four cell phones, and two daggers from them.

The arrested persons were Mohd Arif Khan, 28; Hyder Ali Razvi, 29 and Sohail Ali, 31.

“The accused persons have a criminal record and were involved in various property offences reported in the city,” Additional DCP Task Force S Chaitanya Kumar said.

The suspects along with the property were handed over to Rein Bazaar police for further action.

