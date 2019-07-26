Three burglars nabbed; 53 tolas gold recovered in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:35 am 12:37 am

Hyderabad: Three persons, including a woman, who burgled a house in Nallakunta after pushing the residents into unconsciousness using sedatives, were arrested by the police here on Friday. The police recovered 53 tolas of gold and Rs 5.25 lakh from them.

The arrested were Khushboo Naidu, 36, S Vamshi Krishna, 23, and V Surya Krishna, 29. City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, announcing the arrest here, said the prime suspect, Khushboo Naidu, was a relative of the victim, Vinaya Kumari, and was quite close to the family that lived in Ganesh Nagar in Nallakunta.

Khushboo first stole the keys of the house and gave it to Vamshi and Surya to make a duplicate set, and also sent them videos of the flat.

“On July 19, Khushboo gave Vinaya Kumari and her daughter lime juice laced with sleeping pills, after which the mother and daughter fell unconscious. However, the daughter woke up an hour later and Khushboo helped her to shift her mother to a hospital,” the Commissioner said.

Meanwhile, Vamshi and Surya failed to open the almirah and called Khushboo, who while in the hospital, took the original keys from Kumari’s bag and gave it to the two men.

“Vamshi and Surya looted the house using the keys, which Khushboo managed to put it in the bag later,” Anjani Kumar said.

Kumari, who got discharged on July 23,found about the burglary on reaching home and lodged a complaint with the Nallakunta police.