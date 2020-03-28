Three cases registered against rumourmongers in Hyderabad 

By | Published: 4:58 pm

Hyderabad: Three cases were registered by the cyber crime police against persons spreading false rumours about the countrywide lockdown.

K V M Prasad, ACP, Cyber Crimes, Hyderabad said since the last few days, some persons were posting audio messages on social media platforms about the lockdown extending for the next two months and similar other messages.

“Cases were registered at the cyber crime police station. We are in the process of identifying the persons who are spreading such messages to create panic in the public,” the official said.

He warned those spreading rumours of stringent action if they continue with their unlawful activities.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .