Three children die of electrocution in Prakasam

Prakasam: In a shocking incident, three children playing with a party flag accidentally came in contact with 11 KV power-line and died of electrocution in Kopparam village of Santhamaguluru mandal on Wednesday morning.

Shaikh Pathan Ghouse (11), Shaikh Hasan Bude (11) and Pathan Amar (11), all residents of the village, who were studying in Class V, were playing with the flag in the village when the incident happened, leaving the entire village in deep sorrow.

