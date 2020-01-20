Three children drowned in pond in Nizamabad

By | Published: 12:59 pm

Nizamabad: Three children drowned in a pond, at Kandakurthi village of Nizamabad district, when they tried to collect some wild fruits.

On Sunday afternoon, three children Waghmare Deepak (9), Waghmare Siddarth (8) and SK. Huzoor (8) went to collect fruits on Kandakurthi village outskirts, but they did not return home till the night. Their parents searched for them till Sunday night and registered complaint in Renjal police station.

On Monday, police launched a search for them, near a pond with the help of fishermen. Today morning fishermen found three bodies in the pond.

Waghmare Deepak and Siddartha are siblings, police registered a case and sent bodies to the Bodhan government hospital for postmortem.

