Three convicted in 7-yr-old timber smuggling case in Karimnagar

By | Published: 7:07 pm

Hyderabad: Three persons have been sentenced to prison terms and have been asked to pay fines in a seven-year-old case of timber smuggling from Polampally reserve forest area of Manthani division in Karimnagar district.

According to Forest Department officials, the Manthani assistant sessions judge Mohammad Abdul Javed Pasha, on July 23, announced the final judgment in the case. The case pertained to three men Sura Thirupathi, Sura Raju, and Sripathi Satyam attacking a Forest Section Officer D Satyanarayana and Forest Beat Officer G Lakshmi Prasad on May 24, 2012 after being confronted by the officials who tried to stop them from smuggling teakwood logs from the forest.

The judge awarded the three accused punishments of rigorous imprisonment for five years each and a fine of Rs 1000 for the offence under section 307 of IPC, and rigorous imprisonment for five years and fine of Rs 1000 for the offence under section 120-B of IPC in addition to rigorous imprisonment for one year for the offence under section 332 of IPC.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter.