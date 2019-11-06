Three convicted for attempt to murder in Mahabubnagar

By | Published: 12:15 am

Mahabubnagar: The Mahabubnagar district family Judge Vasanth on Tuesday, convicted and sentenced three persons to undergo three-year rigorous imprisonment each with a fine of Rs 1,000 for attempt to murder.

On July 2, 2017, G Anjalappa, G Nagappa and G Danappa, all from Tirumalapur village of Narayanpet mandal, had attempted to murder G Chinna Kannappa and his family members in their agricultural fields with sharp weapons.

