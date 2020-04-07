Three COVID-19 patients die in a day in Gujarat; toll now 15

By | Published: 10:18 pm

Ahmedabad: Three more coronavirus positive patients died in Gujarat on Tuesday – two in Surat and one in Patan – taking the total number of fatalities in the state to 15, a health department official said.

A 52-year-old man and a 65-year-old senior citizen succumbed to the COVID-19 disease in Surat, he said.

The third fatality was reported from Patan, where a 47-year-old man died due to the viral infection, taking the number of such cases to 15 in the state, the official said.

With this, Patan reported its first COVID-19 fatality.

The 52-year-old man from Surat had contracted the disease through local transmission and died at SMIMER Hospital while undergoing treatment, the official said.

He was declared coronavirus positive on Monday, the official said.

The 65-year-old man was declared infected with COVID-19 on April 5, said Surat’s deputy municipal commissioner health Ashish Naik.

The patient from Patan had a travel history to Mumbai and was declared coronavirus positive on April 4, the official said.

Among the 15 fatalities recorded till now in Gujarat, five have been reported from Ahmedabad, followed by four from Surat, two each from Vadodara and Bhavnagar and one each from Patan and Panchmahal.