Three cricket betting organisers held in Hyderabad

Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: The Task Force arrested three cricket betting organisers from a hotel on Road No-13, Jubilee Hills here on Thursday night. They were accepting bets from punters on the IPL cricket matches on a mobile app.

Officials said cash, phones and other material were seized from Pratik Agarwal, Arun Kumar Sharma and Vikas Agarwal, who had allegedly collected bets from around 15 to 20 punters across the city. They had procured the phone lines from one Neeraj Jain, a cricket bookie from Attapur on a commission basis.

Jain is absconding, the police said, adding that they were betting on the match played between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Dubai when they were nabbed. They were handed over to the Jubilee Hills police for further action.

