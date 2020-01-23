Three-day annual Janpahad Urs begins in Suryapet

By | Published: 9:13 pm

Suryapet: The three-day annual fete Urs-e-Shareef festival began at Hazrath Jaanpak Shaheed dargah at Janpahad of the district on Thursday. It started on Thursday morning with the conduct of Ulsa at the dargah.

Over two lakh people from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh States would participate in the Urs-e-Shareef. The crucial event of the Urs, sandal sheriff procession, which attracts nearly one lakh people, would be conducted on Friday at Janpahad. As per the tradition, the Wakf Board would send the sandal sheriff to dargah from Hyderabad. The distinction of Janpahad dargah Urs, biggest one in the State, is that Hindu devotees outnumber the Muslims at the Urs.

The authorities of Wakf Board and district administration have made arrangements to provide drinking water and other facilities to public participating in the Urs. As per the instructions of the district in-charge Collector Vanamala Chandrasekhar, the officials were making efforts to turn the Urs as a plastic free annual fete first time in its history.

With the help of cement Industries located in the area, temporary bathrooms and toilets were also set up in the area of the Urs to prevent open defecation by the people. Special measures were also taken up to maintain sanitation at the Urs with an intention to ensure cleanliness. The Rural Water Supply department was supplying drinking water to the people at the Urs through water tanks. The health department has set up medical camps at the Urs.

The police department has also made elaborate security arrangements for the Urs to avoid any untoward incident. In all, 400 policemen including four Circle Inspectors and 10 Sub-Inspectors were deputed for security arrangements for the Urs. Special arrangements were also made for parking of vehicles and regulate the vehicles, which would come to Janpahad during the three days.

