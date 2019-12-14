Three-day Dental Conference to begin in Hyderabad on Saturday

By | Published: 12:19 am

Hyderabad: India Dental Association (IDA) is hosting its sixth IDA- Telangana State Dental Conference at HICC, Madhapur. The three-day conference, featuring over 3,000 delegates including dental practitioners, dental academicians, UG and PG students, will be inaugurated by Health Minister, E Rajender on Saturday.

The conference will have scientific sessions featuring sector experts, including several international speakers, sharing their insights on latest practices in the field of dental health apart from a special exhibition concurrently with over 100 dental material, instruments, equipment stalls, showcasing the state-of-the-art products and technology.

