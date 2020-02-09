Three-day Gangapuri jatara begins in Asifabad

By | Published: 11:48 pm

Kumram Bheem-Asifabad: Several thousands of devotees congregated and participated in the annual Gangapuri jatara that commenced at the ancient Sri Balaji Venkateshwara Swamy temple at sleepy Gangapur village in Rebbena mandal on Sunday.

Nearly one lakh devotees thronged the abode of Lord Venkateshwara Swamy and performed special prayers. They formed serpentine queue lines for taking darshan of the presiding deity after taking a holy dip in the stream flowing adjacent to the shrine. Later, the devotees had their dine on the premises of the shrine before leaving for their homes.

Devotees belonging to several mandals of this district and neighbouring Mancherial district and Maharashtra congregated at the holy place and witnessed the celestial wedding solemnised by the priests of the temple on Saturday. Asifabad MLA Athram Sakku and ZP chairperson Kova Laxmi offered silk clothing to the deities for the religious ritual.

The pilgrims arrived at the holy place using different means of transportation including autos, vans, tractors and bikes while some of them reached the temple on bullock carts. They camped under make-shift tents. They later shopped toys and play items for their children at the stalls erected there before dining under the trees at the jatara.

The abode of Lord Balaji is one of the major pilgrim centres of this district. It is believed to have been erected on the picturesque shores of a rivulet and on the outskirts of Gangapur in 13th century. It is situated five kilo metres away from the mandal centre. Devotees flock to the temple and worship the presiding deity on full moon day in the month of Magha, a Telugu month according to Hindu almanac.

Gandhari Maisamma jatara concludes in Mancherial

Mancherial: The three-day long Gandhari Maisamma jatara at the ancient Gandhari Fort on the outskirts of Bokkalagutta village in Mandamarri Mandal concluded on Sunday evening. The fair is an important religious and cultural affair of members belonging to Rodda clan of Naikpods, an ethnic tribe clubbed with Andhs, one of the nine Scheduled Tribes.

On the final day, praja darbar was held for addressing grievances of tribals. Authorities of Mandamarri mandal and local public representatives were present and received petitions submitted by the tribals. However, Naikpods expressed their displeasure over the event as district authorities ignored it. They wanted the officials to turn up in the programme and take steps for redressing the concerns of the ethnic tribes.

Then aboriginal tribals have darshan of the deity by forming serpentine queue lines from early morning to evening. Artistes of this community presented traditional dance forms Thappetagullu and Pillanagovi and many other games. They also showcased oral art forms in the night, enthralling the audiences.

On the second day night, the elders of Rodda clan and priests worshipped Maisamma by performing Pedda Puja, the main event of the affair. They purified the deity and performed traditional rituals to the idol of the deity situated atop of the hillock and draw a huge Patnam, unique drawing pattern to invoke the goddess with special pujas. Then, they presented naivedyam and broke coconuts as a token of gratitude for well-being of their families.

The tribals camped in the bushy area for two days unmindful of darkness and attacks by wild animals with wining and dining along with family members friends. The devotees also gathered herbal plants with medicinal values found on the top of the hillock and at foothills for curing certain diseases. The devotees arrived to the holy place using different means of transit including trolleys, lorries, vans, auto-rickshaws and two-wheelers.

