Three-day Geospatial World Forum begins in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The geospatial industry is aligning itself with the mainstream market adding spatial dimension and locational context to digital infrastructure. Though this industry has been growing at 14 per cent CAGR, its economic impact on global GDP has been growing at a rate of 18 per cent CAGR.

India, like other nations is making progress in this space. With the help of geospatial technology, the country is today benefiting 24 million farmers by forecasting weather. Also this technology has helped fishermen to accurately identify fishing zones as well as defined safer areas for fishing so that there are incidents that threaten their life.

Formally opening the Geospatial World Forum at Hyderabad on Wednesday, Dr Harshvardhan, Minister of Science & Technology, said, “With the government set up, 32 ministries are coordinating and working together using geospatial knowledge and data. Several development programmes had been formulated and progress is being monitored on a constant basis. India is all set to attain sustainable development goals with the use of space technology and is making strides in several areas of science and technology.”

Dr Y V N Krishnamurthy, director, National Remote Sensing (NRSC), said, “We are increasing improving our data architecture. We are currently dealing with 2.5 petabyte of data per annum and this number will go up to 25 petabyte in the coming years. “

Stating that geospatial technology is used in several facets of life, Major General Girish Kumar, Surveyor General, Survey of India, said, spatial data analytics is becoming increasingly important for taking big and informed decisions.

He added, “We had been mandated to develop the geospatial framework and digital topographical database for the country. Efforts are in progress towards capacity building in this space. We are in the process of establishing continuous operational reference systems (CORS) that will help in smart cities space. Initiatives are also being taken to earmark administrative and political boundaries both within the country and places adjoining other counrtries.”

Stefen Schweinfest, director, Un Statistics Division, United Nations, said, “Global nations are working on a broad-based agenda setting goals for the period 2015-30. Information architecture is being created globally using official statistics, geospatial information and Big Data. ”

He informed, a Committee on Geospatial Management has been set up at the UN to bring all countries to one platform to share best practices, policy experiences and capacity building to bring down the digital divide.

Barbara Ryan, Secretariat Director, Group of Earth Observators (GEO) opined that its time that governments should open up data for private sector and universities to build value added products and offer useful solutions for capacity building.

Dorine Burmanje, chair of the Executive Board, Kadaster, said nations across the world are looking at exchanging ideas and knowledge. Netherlands plans to be the global platform in 2019 where governments and industry can join together to draw the future roadmap.

Saying India is building capabilities in the space research front, A S Kiran Kumar, former chairman, ISRO, said, the space technology is becoming useful to a common man today. India as a country is keen to bridge the gap between space and common man. ISRO has enabled linkages to 4,000 heritage sites with 3D digital imagery. Sustainable development is possible with effective use of geospatial technology.

Emphasising that the world has recognised India’s capabilities in the space research and development, Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge), PMO, said, what ISRO has done on January 12 is an indication of India’s satellite launching capabilities.

He added, space technology is finding applications in multiple sectors including house planning, smart cities and railways (ensuring safety at unmanned railway crossings), agriculture, water, health and sanitation. India is becoming a leading nation even in terms of application of technology not just creating it.

Sanjay Kumar CEO, Geospatial Media & Communications, said, the global markets are entering the fourth industrial revolution and India is in a right spot to grab opportunities in this space.

Geospatial Media and Communications in partnership with ISRO, Bill and Melinda Gates foundation and United Nations Global Geospatial Information Management [UN-GGIM] are organising the Geospatial World Forum, 2018 in Hyderabad.

Leading entities in this space including ISRO, DigitalGlobe, Google, MapMyIndia, Open Street Map, Here, UN-GGIM, NRSC, Flipkart, TomTom, Cyient, Twitter, Trimble, Hexagon, Oracle, National Remote Sensing Center, Microsoft and National Mapping agencies of over 15 countries are participating in the forum.