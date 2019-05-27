Three-day Pedda Hanuman Jayanthi begins in Kondagattu

By | Published: 1:04 am

Jagtiyal: The three-day long annual Pedda Hanuman Jayanthi began at Kondagattu on Monday with large number of devotees arriving from different parts of the State right from Monday morning at the temple.

As part of the tradition, Badrachala Sri Rama temple authorities will present silk clothes to Lord Hanuman on Tuesday.

With a total of about 3 lakh pilgrims from different parts of the state as well as adjacent states expected to take part in the celebrations, district administration and temple authorities made elaborate arrangements for the convenience of devotees.

Besides setting up 100 temporary toilets, two Konerus (temple tanks) have been filled with Mission Bhagiratha water. In the wake of soaring heat, authorities have setup 50 Chalivendrams (drinking water points) on the road leading to the temple.

TSRTC officials will operate two buses to transport devotees to the shrine from main road in free of cost during the three days of the festival. Three large parking lots have also been arranged for pilgrims to park their vehicles.

District collector Dr A Sharath on Monday conducted a review meeting with officials of various departments to discuss the arrangements.

The Collector instructed officials to use 350 workers in shifts to ensure smooth conduct of the festivities and instructed electricity officials to conduct thorough checks in and around the temple premises to ensure all power supply connections are safe.

Revenue and police officials should monitor the situation by setting up a control room, he said and instructed to maintain surrounding a clear and sprinkle bleaching power frequently, he said. Besides keeping ready two ambulances, two doctors and glucose power should also be available in medical camp. Stating that there should not be any problem for drinking water, he asked the officials to arrange 50 water supply points.