Three-day Qawwali fest at Chowmahalla Palace from Feb 8

By | Published: 11:41 pm

Hyderabad: Six groups of Qawwali singers will perform at the Chowmahalla Palace at a three-day event ‘Jashn-e-Qawwali’ beginning February 8. The event is being organised by the Union Ministry of Culture’s Sangeet Natak Akademi in collaboration with Chowmahalla Palace.

The event will begin at 7 pm on all three days. On February 8, Sarfaraz Chisti and group from Moradabad will perform first, followed by city-based Ahsan Hussain Khan and Adil Hussain Khan and group. On day two, Nasir Hussain Sabri and Khalid Hussain Sabri and group from Bhopal will open the show and the Qutbi brothers from New Delhi, Mohammed Idris Qutbi and Mohammed Ilyas Qutbi, will perform next. On the concluding day, Haider Buksh Warsi and group will perform followed by Asad Khan Warsi and Amjad Khan Warsi and group from Hyderabad.

The Sabri brothers from Bhopal belong to the Syed Gharana of Hindustani classical music, and are disciples of the world-renowned Sabri brothers of Karachi, while the Qutbi brothers belong to the illustrious family of the Sarawa Gharana.

Director of Chowmahalla Palace G Kishan Rao at a press conference on Wednesday said the venue is a favourite among Qawwali singers from around the country.

“When we organise events at new venues, we get complaints from classical musicians. They tell us they prefer the old-world charm and amphitheatre ambience of the Chowmahalla Palace much better. Which is why the Sangeet Natak Akademi reached out to us, and we were happy to host this confluence of cultures,” Rao said.