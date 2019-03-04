Three-day workshop on social media tools at MANUU

By | Published: 11:05 pm

Hyderabad: A three-day workshop on social media tools is being organised by Department of Mass Communication and Journalism at library auditorium of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) starting from Tuesday.

The Rahnuma-E-Deccan, Daily Editor, Syed Vikaruddin; MANUU, Vice-Chancellor, Mohammad Aslam Parvez; senior journalists Satish Jacob and Pankaj Pachouri, are expected to attend the workshop. Various issues pertaining to challenges and opportunities in media would be discussed during the workshop, said MCJ, Head of the Department, Istheham Ahmed Khan