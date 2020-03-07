Three dead, 16 injured as over-crowded auto overturns in Wanaparthy

By | Published: 8:19 pm

Wanaparthy: In a major tragedy that struck a group of devotees returning home after attending a religious event, three persons died and several others were injured, when the seven-seater they were travelling in overturned on NH44 near Rangapur village in Pebbair mandal in late hours of Friday night, just a few minutes away from home.

A group of Christian devotees from Shakhapur, Rejinthal, Pulgarcherla and Pebbair had gone to Erravalli village of Gadwal mandal on Friday afternoon, to attend a ‘Suvartha Swastatha Mahasabha’ and after having dinner there, were returning in a seven-seater. The vehicle was over-boarded with around 19 passengers and when the vehicle reached close to Rangapur stage, somehow the driver of the vehicle had lost control of the wheel.

The vehicle overturned, killing Chittemma (50) and Elisha (6) on the spot. The remaining injured passengers were shifted to hospitals in Kurnool, Mahabubnagar and Hyderabad. Bhanu Prasad (5), another child passed away while undergoing treatment in Kurnool. Nine passengers were believed to be in critical condition out of the 16 passengers who were injured. Some of them were shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad for emergency treatment.

The bodies of the deceased were sent to Wanaparthy Government Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered and police were investigating how the accident took place.

