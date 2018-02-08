Three dead in accident, 55 sheep too

By | Published: 10:32 am

Nalgonda: Three persons died on the spot and another was seriously injured when a mini truck in which sheep were being transported turned turtle at Velminedu of Chityal mandal in the district in the wee hours of Thursday.

About 55 sheep also died in the road accident causing a loss of over RS 5 lakhs.

The vehicle, which was proceeding to Hyderabad from Suryapet, hit a culvert near Hanuman temple at Velminedu village. Police suspect that the driver may have dozed while at the wheels.

The injured person was shifted to Hyderabad for treatment.

According to the preliminary information, the sheep were part of subsidized sheep unit.

The victims belonged to Chandragodur village of Nekkonda mandal in Warangal District. Further details about the victims are being gathered.

Chityal Police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to Ramannapet area hospital for postmortem.