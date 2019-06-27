Three dead and two injured in road accident in Kamareddy

By | Published: 12:26 pm

Kamareddy: A tired driver apparently dozed off on the wheel and sent the car flying over the road divider and later ramming into an oncoming truck, leaving three dead and two critically injured on NH-44 on Thursday morning.

The car occupants, all residents of Vanasthalipuram, were on their way to Basara to perform ‘Aksharabhyasam’ for a child and had started early from Hyderabad. The family of Rakesh began their journey early in the morning and when their car reached to Adloor near Yellareddy the driver appeared to have dozed off. The car flew off the divider and hit the lorry which is coming from the right side of the road.

In this incident Rakesh’s wife, brother-In-law and her aunt died at the spot, Rakesh his son Abhiram were injured seriously. When car hit lorry, its diesel tank bust and lorry caught fire. After this incident, Kamareddy police reached the spot and sent the injured to the Kamareddy hospital and call the fire fighters to control the flames of lorry. Police registered the case and are conducting inquiry.

