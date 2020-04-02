Three deaths, 30 fresh COVID-19 cases in Telangana on Wednesday

By | Published: 12:31 am 1:13 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said that Telangana State reported 30 fresh COVID-19 positive cases and three deaths on Wednesday. This is the highest spike in the number of COVID-19 cases on a single day.

The Chief Minister said all the fresh cases were those of people who returned from New Delhi after participating in the Nizamuddin Markaz congregation and their family members. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in the State now stood at nine. All the nine deaths were of people who had attended the Markaz congregation, he said, after a high level marathon 10-hour meeting at Pragathi Bhavan here.

Since all these deaths were Markaz related, the Health officials will now conduct tests for COVID-19 on 300 persons who have been identified. The State government requested people who attended the Markaz congregation, their family members as well as their secondary contacts to voluntary report for tests.

Virulent virus

“The virus that has attacked the people who attended the Nizamuddin meeting appears to be more virulent than the ones that afflicted people who had returned from foreign trips earlier on as is evident from the fact that they (foreign returnees) are all on the road to recovery,” the Chief Minister said, and sought to assure the Markaz returnees and their families that the government will ensure the best of treatment if they report voluntarily.

He said the State government was taking all measures to contain Coronavirus in the State. He urged the people to cooperate with the government initiatives in effective implementation of the lockdown for the remaining days of the lockdown period.

Chandrashekhar Rao said the State government had given top priority to ensure safety of the medical personnel who are striving hard to save the lives of the infected people. “Adequate numbers of personal protection equipment kits along with N-95 masks, hydroxychloroquin and azithromycin have been kept ready,” he said, adding that medical kits to conduct required tests are also available in good numbers.

Governor apprised

The Chief Minister said he had also apprised Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan about the steps taken to control the spread of Coronavirus in the State as well as implementation of the lockdown, among other things.

The meeting also discussed the issues to be taken up during the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video-conference with Chief Ministers of all States as well as President Ram Nath Kovind’s video-conference with Governors of all States on Thursday.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy, Health Secretary Shanta Kumari, Finance Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, among others, participated in the meeting that began at 2 pm.

