Three DJS taken into custody in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:02 pm

Hyderabad: Three activists of the Darsgah Jihad o Shahadath were taken into custody at Moghalpura on Saturday afternoon.

The trio including its president Majid were preparing to hold a press meet at their office at Moghalpura.

On information the Task Force and Moghalpura police went into the office and took them into custody.

They were shifted to Kanchanbagh police station.

