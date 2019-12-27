Three drug traffickers arrested in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: Three drug peddlers selling narcotic substances were caught by the Rachakonda Special Operations Team at Kushaiguda on Thursday. The police seized 150 grams of brown heroin and two kilograms of ganja from them. A car and four mobile phones were also seized.

Acting on a tip off, the police caught Rajesh Parameshwar (32) of Jamkhed in Maharashtra, Anil Vaidhyanath Bhosle of Ahmednagar in Maharashtra and Badavath Kishan (35) of Mahabubabad in Telangana.

Rajesh was procuring narcotic substances such as cocaine, heroin, ganja and MDMA from Rajasthan and supplying them to customers. “Recently, he met one Kishan of Mahabubabad who frequented Hyderabad and planned to sell them through him in the city. On information, we caught him and seized the substances at lodge in Kushaiguda when he came to hand it over to a local here,” said Rakshita K Murthy, DCP, Malkajgiri. The arrested persons were produced before the court and remanded.

